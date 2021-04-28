Young child injured in West Cork rushed to Cork University Hospital

A young child has been taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with a suspected head injury after a fall in Skibbereen on Wednesday evening.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance responded to the incident around 5.30pm but after assessment by medical staff at the scene, the child was taken by National Ambulance Service (NAS) road ambulance to CUH.

The extent of the child’s injuries are not yet established.

This is the second deployment of the Irish Community Air Ambulance to an incident involving a young child within five days. the ICRR Air Ambulance crew were required to fly a child to Dublin's childrens hospital on Sunday with the HeliMed92.