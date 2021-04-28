Supermarket group rows in to support those working at Cork city vaccination centres with food deliveries

A supermarket group has rowed in to ensure staff and volunteers at the Covid-19 vaccination centres at Cork City Hall and Páirc Uí Chaoimh are well fed with food deliveries this week.

Ryan's SuperValu Group which operates SuperValu stores in Togher, Glanmire and Grange, as well as one in Limerick, is delivering food items such as scones, sandwiches, wraps and fruit to the city vaccination centres until Friday.

“We’re delivering to City Hall and Páirc Uí Chaoimh from Tuesday to Friday this week,” a spokesperson for the group told The Echo.

“We were approached to see would we support those working at the vaccination centres in Cork city and we said of course. We’re really happy to do it.”

As of Monday, 1,417,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

Earlier today, it was announced that over 191,000 Pfizer vaccines were delivered to Ireland today – the largest delivery of vaccines in a single day to date in the country.