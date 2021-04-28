Funding approved for expansion to Cork school

GAELSCOIL Uí Ríordáin, Ballincollig, has been approved funding for additional accommodation.

The Department of Education has approved funding for three SEN rooms and a mainstream classroom for the Ballincollig primary school.

Gabriel Ó Cathasaigh, principal of Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáín said he was thrilled with the additional funding for additional accommodation.

“We are delighted. It is badly needed in Ballincollig. Parents and teachers will be thrilled with this news. It is great the Department is making funds available. I am very grateful,” he said.

The school principal said the news will be a big boost to the local community.

“The additional accommodation will be a great boost for everyone associated with the school and the local community. The devolved grant will allow us to proceed immediately with the design and the planning. I would be hoping that it will be completed in two to three years,” he added.

Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan said the news is a ‘big milestone’ for Ballincollig education.

“Today's approval of special needs accommodations in Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin is a big milestone for Ballincollig education.

"It means that education services will now be available locally for people with autism. This will be a big ease to local families with children who have autism."

“The need for autism services has long been a concern for locals who have had to travel over 30 km or more on a daily basis if they were able to get a school place. The approval of 3 SEN rooms and a mainstream classroom to Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin now means that school places can be available in Ballincollig.

"Many families had raised the matter with me outlining how no school in Ballincollig had a unit and their worries about their children. The approval of accommodation today clears a big hurdle and opens the way for the Department and the school to now go ahead and put in place the unit,” he added.

Councillor Colm Kelleher welcomed the news. “It is a major leap forward in establishing an autism unit for Ballincollig. It is fantastic news,” he said.