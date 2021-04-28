Lucky Cork punter scoops four-figure sum in Tuesday's EuroMillions Plus draw

A County Cork punter is toasting a spectacular win thanks to just three lucky numbers which resulted in a four-figure sum making its way right into their bank account.

The anonymous customer placed their wager via their online BoyleSports account, picking four numbers for the Tuesday nights EuroMillions Plus draw.

They opted for a €5 Yankee bet totalling €55, with the odds of all four numbers landing set at a whopping 33,000/1.

They were left hoping that 3, 10, 23 and 29 would roll out and they only needed two of the numbers to land a tidy profit, but it got even better than that when three of the four numbers dropped out and triggered the hefty payout.

When all the winnings were tallied it up, it made for a stunning windfall of €9,020 from a €55 investment.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We hope they enjoy splashing out their winnings.”