Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 14:13

Lucky Cork punter scoops four-figure sum in Tuesday's EuroMillions Plus draw

Lucky Cork punter scoops four-figure sum in Tuesday's EuroMillions Plus draw

The anonymous customer placed their wager via their online BoyleSports account, picking four numbers for the Tuesday nights EuroMillions Plus draw. 

A County Cork punter is toasting a spectacular win thanks to just three lucky numbers which resulted in a four-figure sum making its way right into their bank account.

The anonymous customer placed their wager via their online BoyleSports account, picking four numbers for the Tuesday nights EuroMillions Plus draw. 

They opted for a €5 Yankee bet totalling €55, with the odds of all four numbers landing set at a whopping 33,000/1.

They were left hoping that 3, 10, 23 and 29 would roll out and they only needed two of the numbers to land a tidy profit, but it got even better than that when three of the four numbers dropped out and triggered the hefty payout.

When all the winnings were tallied it up, it made for a stunning windfall of €9,020 from a €55 investment.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We hope they enjoy splashing out their winnings.”

Read More

Pop-up test site to run in East Cork this weekend; West Cork testing services extended

More in this section

Pop-up test site to run in East Cork this weekend; West Cork testing services extended Pop-up test site to run in East Cork this weekend; West Cork testing services extended
Picture This reschedule Cork gig for 2022 Picture This reschedule Cork gig for 2022
People of Cork urged to 'work together' to contain virus over the bank holiday weekend People of Cork urged to 'work together' to contain virus over the bank holiday weekend
lotto
Funeral of Cork man who died in tragic accident takes place on his 23rd birthday

Funeral of Cork man who died in tragic accident takes place on his 23rd birthday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY