Funeral of Cork man who died in tragic accident takes place on his 23rd birthday

A CORK man who passed away following a tragic accident over the weekend has been laid to rest.

Conor King from Douglas passed away on Saturday after he fell down a 50-foot cliff blow-hole near the Old Head of Kinsale.

Mr King's Requiem Mass took place in Rochestown today on his 23rd birthday.

Speaking at the opening of the mass, the priest noted the many people who had gathered outside to pay their respects.

“I suppose the truth is that we wish with all our hearts we weren’t here," he said.

"We wish we had no call to be here, that Saturday night’s tragic accident never happened.

"Yet as is evidenced outside, there are so many people who want to be part of it, who want to honour Conor and pay tribute to what he has meant for them in their lives.

“We welcome them and those who join us gathered outside the church.

"We welcome those who join us online and we begin by celebrating his life, his memory and all he has done for others.”

At the mass, Conor King was remembered for his caring nature and the many friends he had.

Mr King was a third-year student at Munster Technological University (MTU) studying for his Bachelor of Engineering in Biomedical Engineering.

He was also a part-time lifeguard in the leisure centre at Rochestown Park Hotel where he had worked since he was 18.

The hotel paid tribute to the young man earlier this week, describing him as a “hugely popular figure” amongst members and staff alike.

"Saying Conor was a lifeguard is doing him an injustice because Conor as well as looking after the safety of patrons using the pool, treated any minor scrapes that would happen from time to time in a busy pool, helped to look after the Leisure Centre plant room, did health and safety chemical tests on the pool and last but by no means least, looked after his beloved fish tank,” they said on social media.

The hotel described him as a “completely dependable guy”.

“Club members will no doubt miss the enthusiastic way he went about his work, his happy disposition and his can do attitude," they concluded.