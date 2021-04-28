Picture This reschedule Cork gig for 2022

Picture This have rescheduled their Cork gig due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The band was due to visit Leeside this June and take to the stage at Musgrave Park on Friday, June 25.

Instead, the boys will make the return to Cork in 2022, MCD Productions has announced.

The rescheduled gig will take place on June 17 next year.

Taking to social media, the band said they are “gutted” to have to reschedule their Cork and Dubin gigs due to Covid-19 restrictions but that they will “cherish it even more next summer when it comes”.

“Stay safe and look after one another,” they posted.

All original tickets are valid for next year and no exchange is necessary.