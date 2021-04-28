Planning application lodged for extension of popular Cork hotel

A planning application for the extension of a popular Cork hotel has been lodged with Cork City Council.

Pallas Taverns Ltd is seeking to extend the Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire to provide for 42 new bedrooms, a spa, and additional guest facilities.

The proposed development would consist of the construction of two single storey extensions to the sides of the hotel to provide lobby, pre-reception and event space, extension to the existing dining room and additional circulation space.

It would also entail the construction of a three storey extension over the existing ground floor ballroom to include the spa, additional guest facilities and a terrace at third floor level.

The application also seeks permission for the retention of a conservatory to the front of the hotel and all ancillary site development works.

The application is currently at pre-validation stage.

A planning decision is expected on the application by June 16.