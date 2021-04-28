Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 08:38

Gardaí 'no closer' to identifying skeletal remains found in East Cork 

Gardaí 'no closer' to identifying skeletal remains found in East Cork 

The nightdress discovered at the scene where skeletal remains were found on a section of the proposed Midleton to Youghal Greenway in January

Ann Murphy

THE investigation into the remains of a woman found near Midleton in January has not yet managed to identify her.

A public appeal was made for information to help gardaí identify the woman in early March.

However, a garda spokesperson told The Echo that gardaí are no nearer to finding out who the woman was, and how her remains ended up near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km from Midleton.

The discovery was made on the afternoon of January 5 by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

A crucifix and other items found close to the remains are believed to have been from a coffin.

The remains are believed to be those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death. She is believed to have been between 5’ and 5’ 2” in height, with a large frame. She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and she wore dentures.

An item of clothing, 50 inches in length and thought to be a nightdress, was found nearby.

Gardaí say the remains are not connected to any missing persons cases, nor was a positive DNA match found.

An examination of the remains has been carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital. Dr Bolster also visited the scene where the remains were discovered. A forensic anthropologist has been working with investigators.

Read More

CUH will become a major trauma centre providing specialist care

More in this section

Man (40s) killed in road crash near Mallow Man (40s) killed in road crash near Mallow
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 22nd April 2021 Covid-19: Dept notified of ten more deaths, 426 new cases
Calls for measures to protect children living in Direct Provision following Ombudsman report  Calls for measures to protect children living in Direct Provision following Ombudsman report 
east corkmidletoncork garda
Plans for next phase of Passage Railway Greenway upgrades to go out to public consultation next month

Plans for next phase of Passage Railway Greenway upgrades to go out to public consultation next month

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY