Gardaí 'no closer' to identifying skeletal remains found in East Cork 

THE investigation into the remains of a woman found near Midleton in January has not yet managed to identify her.

A public appeal was made for information to help gardaí identify the woman in early March.

However, a garda spokesperson told The Echo that gardaí are no nearer to finding out who the woman was, and how her remains ended up near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km from Midleton.

The discovery was made on the afternoon of January 5 by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

A crucifix and other items found close to the remains are believed to have been from a coffin.

The remains are believed to be those of a female older than 70 years of age at the time of her death. She is believed to have been between 5’ and 5’ 2” in height, with a large frame. She is also believed to have suffered from arthritis and she wore dentures.

An item of clothing, 50 inches in length and thought to be a nightdress, was found nearby.

Gardaí say the remains are not connected to any missing persons cases, nor was a positive DNA match found.

An examination of the remains has been carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital. Dr Bolster also visited the scene where the remains were discovered. A forensic anthropologist has been working with investigators.