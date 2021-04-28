Vacant garda sergeant position in  Muskerry Gaeltacht 'must be filled by Irish speaker'

- That the Garda commissioner take every necessary step to ensure that gardaí competent in Irish are deployed to Gaeltacht stations.
- That the finding and recommendations of the investigation are not to be used as an excuse to reduce or slow the provision of an appropriate policing service for the area in question.
- That An Garda Síochána implement an appropriate language-testing system to assess the Irish-language fluency of members when it is proposed that they may be stationed in a district with a Gaeltacht area, and
- That An Garda Síochána examine if there were implications from the decision of this investigation in relation to all the districts of An Garda Síochána with Gaeltacht areas and, if there were, that these be addressed to ensure compliance with the statutory language obligations.