Vacant garda sergeant position in  Muskerry Gaeltacht 'must be filled by Irish speaker'

Figures from last year show that only 35 Irish-speaking gardaí are assigned to Gaeltacht stations. Almost 100 gardaí are fluent in the language. Pic; Larry Cummins

A VACANCY for a garda sergeant position in the Muskerry Gaeltacht must be filled by a person who can speak Irish.

That is according to Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan, who said the post in Ballyvourney has been vacant for several months.

He said that a report from An Coimisinéir Teanga critical of the lack of Irish-speaking gardaí in Gaeltacht areas is a “national report which has a local aspect to it.”

He said the appointment of a sergeant for the Ballyvourney area needs to “fulfil the needs” of local people by ensuring that the successful candidate can speak Irish to be able to liaise with the community.

Under the 2005 Garda Síochána Act, there is an obligation on An Garda Síochána to provide services through Irish.

Figures from last year show that only 35 Irish-speaking gardaí are assigned to Gaeltacht stations. Almost 100 gardaí are fluent in the language.

In recent days, a report has been submitted to the Oireachtas by the Office of an Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnail, raising concerns that an Garda Síochána failed to satisfactorily address the low number of Irish-speaking gardaí stationed in Gaeltacht areas.

According to the report, An Garda Síochána has failed to implement recommendations made following a 2011 investigation into its compliance with legislation designed to ensure the language rights of the public are protected.

The 2011 recommendations were:

  • That the Garda commissioner take every necessary step to ensure that gardaí competent in Irish are deployed to Gaeltacht stations.
  • That the finding and recommendations of the investigation are not to be used as an excuse to reduce or slow the provision of an appropriate policing service for the area in question.
  • That An Garda Síochána implement an appropriate language-testing system to assess the Irish-language fluency of members when it is proposed that they may be stationed in a district with a Gaeltacht area, and
  • That An Garda Síochána examine if there were implications from the decision of this investigation in relation to all the districts of An Garda Síochána with Gaeltacht areas and, if there were, that these be addressed to ensure compliance with the statutory language obligations.

