Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 19:48

Man (40s) killed in road crash near Mallow

The driver of the car involved, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

GARDAÍ are currently at the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 3:25pm today on the N72 at Lombardstown, Mallow, County Cork.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to technically examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

cork road deathscork garda
