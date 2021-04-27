Covid-19: Dept notified of ten more deaths, 426 new cases

THE Department of Health has been notified of ten further coronavirus-related deaths and 426 new cases.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, five in March and one in February.

Of the cases notified today, 203 are men and 221 are women. 74% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29-years old.

As of 8am today, the number of people being treated in intensive care has risen by one to 47. There have been ten additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The seven-day incidence rate nationally is 67.2.

Cork had 16 positive cases as of midnight on Monday, April 26. The five-day moving average in Cork is 22, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 42.9. There have been 233 positive cases in Cork over the last 14 days.

There have been a total of 4,884 deaths of people with Covid-19 in Ireland and 247,489 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of Sunday, April 25, there have been 1,398,061 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland.

998,134 people have received their first dose and 399,927 have received their second dose.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said the situation with Covid-19 is concerning but currently stable, or improving.

In his most recent letter to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on April 22, published by the Department of Health, Dr Holohan said community positivity had plateaued at an elevated level over the last two weeks.

He said the situation remained fragile and any increase in close contacts represents a significant risk.

Elsewhere, the National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to decide on its advice to the Government on restrictions.

The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee is due to meet on Wednesday, April 27 on the issue with a full Cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday.