Pregnant women to be offered Covid vaccine in coming weeks 

Pregnant women will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, the Health Minister said.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that pregnant women between 14 and 36 weeks’ gestation are offered one of the mRNA vaccines.

Speaking after Cabinet on Tuesday Stephen Donnelly said his department will now work out the details about the vaccination of this cohort of women with the HSE.

Mr Donnelly said there was not a suggestion that it will be based on age.

“We only got the advice last night so we’ll work with the HSE now this week to put the protocols in place to make that happen,” he said.

The minister added that pregnant women can expect to hear in the coming weeks about when they will get the vaccine.

Green light for NIAC recommendations

Earlier today, Cabinet ministers have the green light to recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) on the use of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said Cabinet ministers have signed off on NIAC’s advice that all vaccines can be administered to people aged 50 and over.

Speaking at the RCSI in Dublin he said his department received the latest advice from NIAC late on Monday night.

“We received advice from NIAC last night,” Mr Donnelly said. “The chief medical officer looked at that advice and he subsequently endorsed the recommendations to me late last night.

“What was agreed at Cabinet today is that all vaccines can be used for people who are 50 and over. This is really good news.”

The minister added: “NIAC always putting safety first have said 50 years and over for Johnson & Johnson. And in addition if there are individuals or groups of people for whom a two-dose regiment may be more difficult, so people who are homeless or may be in addiction, then Janssen would be an appropriate vaccine to use there."