Cork hurler joins campaign for seat belt use

CORK hurler Alan Cadogan is throwing his weight behind a campaign urging people to wear seat belts.

The campaign is being spearheaded by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Gaelic Players Association.

It is an online campaign that features one intercounty GAA player from each county who will post a black ribbon on their social media platforms.

The ribbon is a reworked seat belt strap, alongside the phrase ‘Never Forget’.

The Douglas and intercounty player posted the image on his Instagram profile, saying: “One in four drivers and passengers killed on our roads last year was not wearing a seatbelt. Never forget to wear your seatbelt. Last year in Cork, 24 people died on the county’s roads — let’s work together to reduce that in 2021. #VisionZero”

According to the RSA, a quarter of all drivers and passengers killed on Irish roads last year were not wearing seat belts.

Sam Waide, RSA CEO said: “In partnership with the GPA, we want to support road-users in embracing positive behaviours on our roads.

"Not wearing a seat belt isn’t just dangerous but selfish too. Failing to put on your seatbelt doesn’t just increase the likelihood that you could be killed or seriously injured in the event of a collision. It could also turn you into a killer.

"Not being restrained in the rear seat of a car means that in the event of a collision, you will be thrown around the vehicle at extremely high force, doing serious injury both to yourself and potentially to others in the car. I would like to thank the GPA for their involvement in this campaign and highlighting the importance of wearing a seat belt.”

Ciarán Barr, GPA head of operations and finance said: “We are delighted to be working with the RSA to remind road users of the importance of wearing a seat belt whenever they are in a car, on every journey no matter how short.”