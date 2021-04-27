Carrigaline’s new special school to operate under patronage of Cork ETB

Carrigaline’s new special school will operate under the patronage of Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB), it has been confirmed.

Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan announced that the school will have the capacity to provide 48 school places and will provide for the needs of children with autism and general learning disability up to 18 years of age.

The new school will provide places to those students who do not yet have an offer of a special school place for September 2021.

The Department, together with the National Council for Special Education (NCSE), has been working with parents, schools, patron bodies and other stakeholders in Cork to address the current shortage of specialist school placements for children with special educational needs.

Minister Foley and Madigan both welcomed the strong commitment of Cork ETB to this new school and reiterated their Department's commitment to ensuring that work proceeds to make these places available as soon as possible.

There are currently 33 special classes in 15 schools of which Cork Education and Training Board is the patron.

Minister Foley said that Cork Education and Training Board “has a strong commitment to inclusion” and is pleased they will bring this tradition and approach to the leadership of the new school.

Minister Madigan thanked Cork ETB and the stakeholders involved in opening the school “for the work that they do” and said she looks forward to working closely with them.

"Its establishment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the provision of appropriate school places to all students and the important role that special schools have to play in our education system,” she said.