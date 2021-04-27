€3.5m to be spent on enterprise development under MTU campaign

Munster Technological University (MTU) has launched an entrepreneur recruitment campaign which will see €3.5 million spent on enterprise development in the South-West Region.

Funded by Enterprise Ireland, MTU will spend €3.5m over the next five years on the New Frontiers Programme to support hundreds of entrepreneurs and to deliver 75 new companies.

80 applicants across Cork and Kerry will be accepted on to the first phase of the programme where their business idea and their capabilities as potential entrepreneurs will be challenged.

During this part-time, six week phase, participants will benefit from workshops on business value proposition, market research and validation, sales training and financial management.

Those selected for the second phase will enjoy a suite of supports and no equity will be taken from participants in return for a package of supports worth €30,000.

President of MTU Professor Maggie Cusack said she is “delighted” to announce the next round of the New Frontiers Programme for the South West Region.

Colleagues in Kerry and Cork have been collaborating on entrepreneurship supports for over 20 years and this initiative is an important pillar in the implementation of one of MTU’s key functions in the region, supporting entrepreneurship, enterprise development, and innovation in business.

Founder and CEO of Kuul Play, Clare McSweeney, said she couldn’t imagine being where she is without the “expertise, advice and invaluable support” given through the programme.

Pictured at the announcement of €3.5m funding by Enterprise Ireland for New Frontiers Delivered by MTU are Emily Reen, New Frontiers Programme Manager MTU Kerry Campus, Daniel Barrett - Global Head of Sales Wazp & MTU Graduate, Maria Panuli - Global Head of Marketing Wazp & MTU Graduate. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.

She said that the programme has been “a game-changer” for the business which is all about making PE and sport fun for all kids, particularly those who aren’t sporty.

CEO of WAZP, Shane Hassett, said that the programme “was fundamental” in setting up his 3D printing business during a time that can be “daunting” for entrepreneurs who are “often pulled in a variety of different directions”.

New Frontiers offered Wazp the opportunity to develop its first business plan while receiving specialist training in all those areas - allowing us to evaluate the priorities of the business and prepare for the next stage of growth and investment.

Commenting on behalf of Enterprise Ireland, New Frontiers National Programme Manager, Paula Carroll, said that the programme, combining practical advice, mentorship, and funding, can “dramatically increase the chances of success for aspiring start-up entrepreneurs”.

Information on how to apply can be found on www.rubiconcentre.ie and www.creancentre.com.