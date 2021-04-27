Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 11:30

Cork based company plans to double its workforce to create ten new jobs

Brothers David and Blake Walsh of SmartRoutes. Picture: Darragh Kane

Amy Nolan

Cork city based software company SmartRoutes has announced it plans to double its workforce for the second year in a row creating ten new jobs.

The company, founded in 2017 by Cork brothers David and Blake Walsh, helps businesses plan and manage their delivery operations from start to finish.

The new positions will be across a range of business development and software engineering roles.

Based on Cook Street in the city centre, the company says it is also planning to move to a new office space once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

SmartRoutes initially started out supporting clients in the Irish market, but over the past few months has made progress in the UK market and plans to expand its operations in the UK.

The company says last year was an unprecedented one for them as the need for eCommerce and home-delivery services drove demand for route planning and optimisation solutions.

CEO and co-founder of SmartRoutes, David Walsh described 2020 as a “year of phenomenal growth for SmartRoutes”.

“It was amazing to see all the different types of businesses that benefited from using our platform.

“Whether they were looking to reduce their distribution costs, reduce their carbon footprint or get greater control and insight over their delivery operations - SmartRoutes was able to provide them with a solution.

“This has given us great confidence to grow our company and we have aggressive plans to tackle international markets next year,” he continued.

SmartRoutes works closely with the Local Enterprise Office Cork city, which SmartRoutes co-founder Blake Walsh said has been “great at providing support and guidance with the growth of SmartRoutes”.

“They have worked with and advised many start-ups over the years and were able to help us to avoid any pitfalls.

“Personally, LEO has helped us grow our network in Cork which allows us to see what other companies are doing and learn from each other.”

