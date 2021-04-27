Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 10:30

Council approves Upper Fairhill residential development

Council approves Upper Fairhill residential development

As part of the revised plans the proposed development was reduced from 19 units to 18 units, consisting of two three-bedroom semi-detached houses, a separate three-storey building consisting of two apartments and two duplex apartments and a separate three-storey building consisting of 12 apartments and a reduction in height to two storeys at the adjoining property at Upper Fairhill.

Amy Nolan

A RESIDENTIAL development on the northside of Cork city has been given the green light by Cork City Council.

Last September, SHS Construction Ltd applied for planning permission for 19 residential units comprising of two three-bedroom semi-detached houses, a separate three-storey building consisting of two apartments and two duplex apartments and a separate three-storey building consisting of 13 apartments at Fairfield Meadows, Upper Fairhill.

In November Cork City Council informed the applicant that the information submitted with the application was not sufficient to enable it to make a decision.

Amongst its concerns, the council stated that the proposed site layout was “overly dominated by surface car parking with a resulting lack of usable private open space”.

The council also noted that the density proposed was high and did “not accord with the established pattern of development in the area”. Revised drawings and further information were submitted last month.

As part of the revised plans the proposed development was reduced from 19 units to 18 units, consisting of two three-bedroom semi-detached houses, a separate three-storey building consisting of two apartments and two duplex apartments and a separate three-storey building consisting of 12 apartments and a reduction in height to two storeys at the adjoining property at Upper Fairhill.

There are 37 conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of this development.

One condition states that no more than 20 car parking spaces, inclusive of one disabled space, shall be constructed as part of the development.

The developers must also provide one motorcycle space and a minimum of 20 secure, covered cycling parking facilities, along with space allocated to cater for the charging of electric vehicles (EV’s).

Another states that: “All public lighting requirements associated with the proposed development or amendments to existing public lighting shall be agreed with the planning authority prior to commencement of development. These works are to be undertaken and paid for by the applicant.”

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the residential development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála. If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.

Read More

East Cork secondary school reopens following Covid outbreak

More in this section

Cork City Fire Brigade report 'busy evening' as crews tackle several gorse fires Cork City Fire Brigade report 'busy evening' as crews tackle several gorse fires
Bon Jovi This House Is Not For Sale 2018 Tour - Melbourne Bon Jovi drive-in concert to air at Cork venue
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 22nd April 2021 'We need to protect the progress we have made,' CMO says as 437 new cases of Covid are confirmed
cork developmentplanning
Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy resigns Dáil seat

Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy resigns Dáil seat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY