Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 08:26

East Cork secondary school reopens following Covid outbreak

Pobalscoil na Tríonóide yesterday confirmed on its website that in-school teaching and learning would resume as normal today.Pic Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

A SECONDARY school in Youghal reopens today following a 24-hour closure due to a Covid outbreak.

Pobalscoil na Tríonóide yesterday confirmed on its website that in-school teaching and learning would resume as normal today.

“Following recent confirmed Covid-19 positive cases, a considerable body of work has been undertaken today reviewing possible close contacts in the school community.

“In consultation with public health, any identified close contacts are being advised to restrict their movements. 

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all students and staff for continuing to strictly adhere to our Covid-19 response plan,” the school stated.

The school said that, as an “additional precaution”, students were to remain outdoors at break and lunch times and appealed to parents to ensure students come prepared with suitable wet weather clothing.

On Sunday evening, after consultation with public health officials, the school made the decision to operate remotely yesterday following the discovery of 11 cases of Covid-19.

Principal and secretary to the board of management Séamus Ó Ceallacháin said the decision had not been taken lightly but said it was necessary to complete contact tracing.

Another notice on the school website at the weekend asked parents and guardians not to allow their children to attend parties or social gatherings until public health guidance advised that it was safe to do so.

