Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 08:25

€14k of cannabis found in raid on ‘hard-working’ farmer’s West Cork home

€14k of cannabis found in raid on ‘hard-working’ farmer’s West Cork home

Detective Garda Andrew Manning testified that Bandon gardaí and members of the West Cork drugs unit went to the home of John Hurley, aged 48, at Milland, Gortnacloghy, Skibbereen, Co Cork, on October 21, 2019.

Liam Heylin

Cannabis worth €14,000 was found in a raid on the home of a hard-working farmer in West Cork and gardaí found that the accused did not fit the usual type for this kind of crime.

Detective Garda Andrew Manning testified that Bandon gardaí and members of the West Cork drugs unit went to the home of John Hurley, aged 48, at Milland, Gortnacloghy, Skibbereen, Co Cork, on October 21, 2019.

During the search they found €14,000 worth of cannabis. They also discovered a small quantity for personal use of a hallucinogenic drug called DMT.

“From the outset, he put his hand up and made full admissions that he was selling cannabis.

“He was taken to Bandon Garda Station and questioned, and again he made admissions.

“He is not the usual kind of person we would come across in this kind of case. Apart from this, he is a decent guy — a hard-working farmer,” Det Gda Manning said.

He had a previous conviction for having a drug for his own use back in 2017.

Defence barrister Mahon Corkery said: “A debt had accrued in relation to his own addiction. Urinalysis shows he is clear.”

Mr Corkery asked the detective if gardaí in West Cork had any concerns about any future offending by the accused.

Det Gda Manning confirmed that there was no such concern.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “In all the circumstances, I accept what the guard says. He made full admissions to the guards. He has not come to garda notice and he has given clean urine samples.”

The judge imposed a sentence of two years, which he suspended, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. He also imposed a €100 fine on Hurley in respect of the charge of possessing DMT for his own use.

Read More

'We are not throwing more money into this': Cork Council Chief rules out providing more bins to ease littering

More in this section

Bon Jovi This House Is Not For Sale 2018 Tour - Melbourne Bon Jovi drive-in concert to air at Cork venue
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 22nd April 2021 'We need to protect the progress we have made,' CMO says as 437 new cases of Covid are confirmed
'We are not throwing more money into this': Cork Council Chief rules out providing more bins to ease littering 'We are not throwing more money into this': Cork Council Chief rules out providing more bins to ease littering
cork court
Cork City Fire Brigade report 'busy evening' as crews tackle several gorse fires

Cork City Fire Brigade report 'busy evening' as crews tackle several gorse fires

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY