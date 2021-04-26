Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 21:29

Cork City Fire Brigade report 'busy evening' as crews tackle several gorse fires

Cork City Fire Brigade report 'busy evening' as crews tackle several gorse fires

Cork City Fire Service were dealing with several gorse fires today. Image: Cork City Fire Brigade

Amy Nolan

Cork City Fire Service have continued to deal with gorse fires at several spots in the city today. 

In a post on social media this evening Cork City Fire Brigade said it has been a "busy evening for crews as they deal with numerous gorse fires around the city".

"Vegetation is very dry with this spell of good weather and is easily ignited. 

"In the of an Emergency dial 999/112," the post stated. 

The incidents included a gorse fire in the Riverview Estate area of Ballyvolane this afternoon and a gorse fire in the Daffodil Fields area of Ballincollig this evening. 

At the weekend Cork City and County Fire Service dealt with gorse fires in areas such as Ballyvolane and Dunmanway.

Read More

Cork City and County Fire Service tackle several gorse fires over weekend

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 22nd April 2021 'We need to protect the progress we have made,' CMO says as 437 new cases of Covid are confirmed
‘He will be sorely missed’: Cork hotel pays tribute to colleague who passed away following tragic accident ‘He will be sorely missed’: Cork hotel pays tribute to colleague who passed away following tragic accident
FSAI issues warning over dangers of sweets ‘containing cannabis components’ FSAI issues warning over dangers of sweets ‘containing cannabis components’
emergency services
Bon Jovi This House Is Not For Sale 2018 Tour - Melbourne

Bon Jovi drive-in concert to air at Cork venue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY