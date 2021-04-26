Cork City Fire Brigade report 'busy evening' as crews tackle several gorse fires

Cork City Fire Service have continued to deal with gorse fires at several spots in the city today.

In a post on social media this evening Cork City Fire Brigade said it has been a "busy evening for crews as they deal with numerous gorse fires around the city".

Vegetation is very dry with this spell of good weather and is easily ignited. #fireawareness

In the of an Emergency dial 999/112#FireSafety pic.twitter.com/0gOi2ffhRa — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) April 26, 2021

"Vegetation is very dry with this spell of good weather and is easily ignited.

"In the of an Emergency dial 999/112," the post stated.

The incidents included a gorse fire in the Riverview Estate area of Ballyvolane this afternoon and a gorse fire in the Daffodil Fields area of Ballincollig this evening.

At the weekend Cork City and County Fire Service dealt with gorse fires in areas such as Ballyvolane and Dunmanway.