Bon Jovi drive-in concert to air at Cork venue

American rock band Bon Jovi has announced a one-night only concert screened at three Irish venues, including one in Cork, this summer.

'Encore Drive-In Nights' will air at Cork Racecourse in Mallow as well as at Leopardstown Racecourse and Slane Castle on May 22.

Our 1st drive-in concert is 5/22! One night only!



Airing at drive-in theaters & cinemas near you.



Presale for The JBJ Experience members is Wednesday 4/28.



Public onsale this Thursday 4/29 at https://t.co/epbX9QykAa pic.twitter.com/JVnwamSQqd — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) April 26, 2021

The never-before-seen show was recorded live.

Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck with no more than six people permitted in each vehicle.

Tickets are on sale from April 28.

