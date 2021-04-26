Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 21:03

Bon Jovi drive-in concert to air at Cork venue

Jon Bon Jovi performs during the Bon Jovi This House Is Not For Sale Tour 2108, at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 1, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Amy Nolan

American rock band Bon Jovi has announced a one-night only concert screened at three Irish venues, including one in Cork, this summer.

'Encore Drive-In Nights' will air at Cork Racecourse in Mallow as well as at Leopardstown Racecourse and Slane Castle on May 22. 

The never-before-seen show was recorded live.

Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck with no more than six people permitted in each vehicle. 

Tickets are on sale from April 28.

For more information click here

entertainment
