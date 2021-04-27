Cork's county mayor urges people not to gather at beauty spots

In recent days in the city and county, people have gathered at parks, amenities and public spaces such as The Lough, the Marina, and Kennedy Quay.
Towns such as Bantry and Schull were left littered after people gathered to have picnics in the sunshine over the weekend.
Co Cork Mayor Mary Linehan Foley has called for people “to continue to comply with social distancing and public health guidance”.
“Large numbers assembling at beauty spots and group gatherings puts everyone at risk and could impact our prospects for enjoying a real summer and welcome the opening of our valued county businesses,” said Ms Linehan Foley.
“We’re all looking forward to supporting the recovery of our local economies while enjoying the best of the summer season but to do so we have to remain committed to suppressing this virus.”
An Garda Síochána issued a total of 44 fines throughout the month of April up to April 22 for not wearing a face covering.
A total of 96 fines were given to event organisers in dwellings and non-dwellings, and 340 fines were issued to those who attended events in dwellings over the month of April.