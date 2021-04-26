Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 19:36

Case ends moments after jury sworn in for Cork trial

Case ends moments after jury sworn in for Cork trial

Members of the public who came to the courthouse in Washington Street Cork in response to a summons to attend for jury service found themselves empanelled for an extraordinarily short trial.

A JURY sworn in for a trial that ended moments after it began will not have seen that kind of case in TV courtroom dramas, said the presiding judge.

Members of the public who came to the courthouse in Washington Street Cork in response to a summons to attend for jury service found themselves empanelled for an extraordinarily short trial.

The accused man, 29-year-old Stephen McCarthy of Spring Lane halting site, Cork, first stood and pleaded not guilty two charges.

They related to December 20, 2018 at Bally- trasna, Little Island, Co Cork. Mr McCarthy denied producing a machete and causing criminal damage to a car. Six men and six women were sworn in to hear evidence.

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly said she was not going to make an opening speech and instead asked for the two main prosecution witnesses to be called to give evidence. Neither were present. Ms Kelly BL then said: “There being no appearance I have no further evidence.” 

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said to the freshly sworn jurors: “You don’t see this on TV.” He then directed them to find the accused man not guilty on both charges and said: “Your business is done.” 

Judge Ó Donnabháin said to the jury as they were discharged: “Sorry about that. The people who made the complaints have not turned up. Unfortunately, once it starts you have to go through the whole rigmarole.”

Read More

Man charged with coercion of girl, aged 11

More in this section

‘He will be sorely missed’: Cork hotel pays tribute to colleague who passed away following tragic accident ‘He will be sorely missed’: Cork hotel pays tribute to colleague who passed away following tragic accident
FSAI issues warning over dangers of sweets ‘containing cannabis components’ FSAI issues warning over dangers of sweets ‘containing cannabis components’
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man charged with coercion of girl, aged 11
#courtscork courtcourts
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 22nd April 2021

'We need to protect the progress we have made,' CMO says as 437 new cases of Covid are confirmed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY