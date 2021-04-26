Man charged with coercion of girl, aged 11

A BOOK of evidence was served on a 42-year-old man on a coercion charge for allegedly approaching an 11-year-old girl near her home in the Mahon area of Cork last July.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed service of the book of evidence on the accused.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent him forward to the present sessions on Cork Circuit Criminal Court, where it is anticipated that the case will be further adjourned to a date for trial by judge and jury.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail, the conditions of which require him to stay away from all boys and girls under the age of 18 who are not known to him.

Detective Garda Bryan Murphy brought the charge against the man, who was formally arrested for the purpose of being charged.

Det Gda Murphy informed him that he did not have to say anything, but that anything he might say would be taken down and given in evidence.

He replied: “I did not do this. I am surprised.”

Concerns were previously expressed that the naming of the defendant in coverage of the case might lead to identification of the child who is the complainant. Judge Olann Kelleher imposed reporting restrictions in those circumstances.

Other bail conditions on the accused require him not to leave the jurisdiction, to sign daily at his local Garda station, to provide his mobile phone number to gardaí and to stay away from the area where the complainant lives.

The final condition requires him not to approach, for any reason, any female or male under the age of 18 who is unknown to him.

Det Gda Murphy described the charge as one of coercion, which has been brought under the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The particulars of the charge allege that the defendant acted on July 27, 2020, with a view to compelling the complainant to abstain from doing an act which she had a legal right to do, without lawful authority.

No background details were given in Cork District Court to outline the alleged circumstances that gave rise to the particular charge being brought against the 42-year-old accused.