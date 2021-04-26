Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 18:05

'We need to protect the progress we have made,' CMO says as 437 new cases of Covid are confirmed

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Amy Nolan

Health authorities have been notified of 437 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 14 in Cork, as of midnight last night. 

One additional Covid-19 related death in Ireland has also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to April 25 was 41.1 and there have been a total of 223 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average for Cork is now 22.

Nationally, as of 8am today, 184 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. 

There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of April 24, 1,385,753 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 987,681 people in receipt of their first dose and 398,072 people in receipt of their second dose.

"As a country, we have now given a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 25% of eligible adults," Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said.

"In order to protect the vital work of the vaccination programme in offering us all protection from Covid-19, it is important we continue to remain vigilant and careful. 

"Right now, we need to protect the progress we have made together.

"While we should remain cautious, we can also be cautiously optimistic," he said.

"Our vaccination programme, alongside the continued commendable adherence of the vast majority of people in Ireland to the public health advice, are the key to exiting this pandemic in the coming months. 

"However, doing things like mixing indoors when disease is still circulating at a high level puts our progress at risk. "Please continue to act in the best interests of one another and be safe when socialising," he continued.

So far in Ireland, there have been 247,069 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began and 4,874 Covid-19 related deaths. 

#covid-19coronavirus
