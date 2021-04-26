Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 12:45

In pictures: Corkonians bask in the sunshine set to continue this week

Garrylucas beach in Garrettstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

Breda Graham

Corkonians were basking in the 14-degree heat over the weekend with many exploring parts of their own county in the sunshine.

Both East Cork and West Cork were popular spots at the weekend, including the coast from Crosshaven to Kinsale.

Many took to Twitter to showcase some of the beautiful spots captured on camera over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has forecast that Tuesday will start off mainly dry with bright or sunny intervals and a few showers in the west.

Afternoon temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees and moderate north to northwest breezes are expected.

On Wednesday, Munster will be mainly dry with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with moderate to fresh northeasterly winds.

Thursday will continue cool with sunshine and showers, some hail and a few thundery and highest temperatures of just 9 to 11 degrees.

Friday will also be cool with sunny spells and with showers developing after a mainly dry start. Some of the showers will be heavy and of hail. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees are forecast.

Crowds which braved the cold easterly wind at a sunny Youghal beach. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.
Evening sunshine on the Garrylucas beach in Garrettstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.
