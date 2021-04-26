In pictures: Corkonians bask in the sunshine set to continue this week

Corkonians were basking in the 14-degree heat over the weekend with many exploring parts of their own county in the sunshine.

Both East Cork and West Cork were popular spots at the weekend, including the coast from Crosshaven to Kinsale.

Many took to Twitter to showcase some of the beautiful spots captured on camera over the weekend.

What a weekend of fine weather we’ve had here in Ireland 🇮🇪 ⠀

Perfect for heading to the beach & going for a dip 🏄🏼‍♂️ ⠀

📍Achill Island, Co. Mayo ⠀

📸 091pix⠀#CorkEnglishCollege pic.twitter.com/WfIb4locKx — Cork English College (@CorkEnglishColl) April 25, 2021

First sea swim of the year 🥶 a little chilly but refreshing #beach #Cork pic.twitter.com/3WVMkBsXSu — John Weatherill (@DrJJWeatherill) April 25, 2021

One of the most picturesque villages in Cork: Eyeries.

Located on Beara Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/4OzKJOnYlP — Pavlo (@upaollo) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has forecast that Tuesday will start off mainly dry with bright or sunny intervals and a few showers in the west.

Afternoon temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees and moderate north to northwest breezes are expected.

On Wednesday, Munster will be mainly dry with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with moderate to fresh northeasterly winds.

Thursday will continue cool with sunshine and showers, some hail and a few thundery and highest temperatures of just 9 to 11 degrees.

Friday will also be cool with sunny spells and with showers developing after a mainly dry start. Some of the showers will be heavy and of hail. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees are forecast.

Crowds which braved the cold easterly wind at a sunny Youghal beach. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

Evening sunshine on the Garrylucas beach in Garrettstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

'Farewell to Beara'

The view from the van on my last night in West Cork. Was eight months waiting for this break. This morning I'm feeling rejuvenated and hugely grateful to be living in dear old Ireland. Back on Radio1 tonight at 8pm.

Have a safe week. pic.twitter.com/0PyM49SRlH — john creedon (@johncreedon) April 26, 2021

Good morning from Corkifornia! ⛰🌲



An unreal Sunday high up in Gúagán Barra Forest Park - but for the love of St. Finbarr, get there early. @pure_cork @irishexaminer pic.twitter.com/anL3BFDvap — Thomas Breathnach (@ThomBreathnach) April 25, 2021

How great is this photo of three families on the new Monahan Rd Cycle Lane?



This lane was delivery by @corkcitycouncil as part of the #ReimaginedCork program of works. pic.twitter.com/6JWr1zI9MC — Cork Cycling Campaign (@CorkCyclingCrew) April 25, 2021

There are a thousand things I should do today...they can wait 🌊 Another beauty of a day in Cork ☀️ pic.twitter.com/PSdU6zhSrm — Ciara Revins (@CiaraRevins) April 25, 2021

Headed down to Gougane Barra earlier and it felt like I was away on holidays, simply beautiful #cork pic.twitter.com/3ArvkwLmv6 — Stephen Ryan (@MarketingInCork) April 24, 2021

Fish & Chips from Schooner Bar, Ballycotton, to top off a stroll on the Cliff Walk. Thankfully finding a bench to dine at. Hadn't done it before, well worth the day out for those who can travel within Cork County. pic.twitter.com/UaWRF4gamV — Séamus Kearney (@SeamusjKearney) April 25, 2021