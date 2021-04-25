RNLI issues water safety advice following hectic weekend of callouts

Courtmacsherry RNLI have issued water safety advice, following a hectic weekend of call outs to distressed swimmers and water users.

The RNLI in Courtmacsherry has been called out three times over the weekend to incidents along the West Cork coastline.

Most recently on Sunday afternoon, a surfer was reported to be in difficulty off Garrylucas beach near the Old Head of Kinsale.

Once the crew bleepers were activated by Valentia Radio, the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat under Coxswain Ken Cashman reached the coastline off Garrylucas within 20 minutes of being called out and proceeded to carry out a detailed search of the area while the Old Head and Seven Heads Coast Guard unit searched from the shoreline. The area was comprehensively searched over the next 40 minutes and once there was no finding of anybody in difficulties, the search operation was stood down.

This was the third callout over the weekend for the Lifeboat following a callout to a swimmer in Broadstrand on Friday evening and another callout on Saturday morning, to go to the aid of four persons in difficulties off Garrettstown strand.

Thankfully the swimmers were rescued by nearby surfers as the Lifeboat reached the area.

Philip White, the Courtmacsherry RNLI Voluntary Deputy Launching Authority said “Great credit is due to all our volunteer crew members who rushed to answer the callout whenever help was required at sea this weekend."

Mr White also thanked the persons on shore that called the rescue services at 112 or 999 as every minute is so important to persons in difficulty no matter what the outcome of a search is.

"As Covid regulations have now being amended to allow travel throughout a county, we would stress to all those that are partaking in any water activities or planning a visit to the coast over the next month, to remember and follow RNLI safety advice below along with all new Government regulations and to stay safe in these different times for all Rescue Services."