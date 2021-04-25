Gardaí investigating alleged assault of two women in Cork  

Gardaí in Cork say they are investigating an alleged assault of two women in the city at the weekend.

The incident happened at Glen River Park on Saturday night.

It’s understood the women suffered bruising and soft tissue injuries in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí at Watercourse Road are investigating the alleged assault of two females (20s) during an incident at Glen River Park, Ballyvolane.

“It’s understood that the two women were assaulted following an altercation with a group of youths while sitting the park shortly before 11pm on Saturday 24 April 2021.

“No arrests have been made to date enquires are ongoing.”

Gardaí say anyone with information is asked to contact Watercourse Road on (021) 455 8260 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.