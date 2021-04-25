Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 20:29

Gardaí investigating alleged assault of two women in Cork  

Gardaí investigating alleged assault of two women in Cork  

Gardaí say anyone with information is asked to contact Watercourse Road on (021) 455 8260 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí in Cork say they are investigating an alleged assault of two women in the city at the weekend.

The incident happened at Glen River Park on Saturday night.

It’s understood the women suffered bruising and soft tissue injuries in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them. 

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí at Watercourse Road are investigating the alleged assault of two females (20s) during an incident at Glen River Park, Ballyvolane.

“It’s understood that the two women were assaulted following an altercation with a group of youths while sitting the park shortly before 11pm on Saturday 24 April 2021.

“No arrests have been made to date enquires are ongoing.” 

Gardaí say anyone with information is asked to contact Watercourse Road on (021) 455 8260 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Read More

Tributes to Cork student who died in West Cork accident

More in this section

Latest: Fire crews battling forest fire in West Cork say fire brought under control, caution urged in area  Latest: Fire crews battling forest fire in West Cork say fire brought under control, caution urged in area 
Fota Wildlife Park 'humbled and delighted' by public generosity in tough times Fota Wildlife Park 'humbled and delighted' by public generosity in tough times
Scientist Woman Working In The CDC Laboratory For Covid-19 Covid-19 latest: 429 new cases and 1 additional death reported
cork gardacork crime
Six people rescued from Cork cave by Coastguard

Six people rescued from Cork cave by Coastguard

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY