One million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered 

One million people in Ireland have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

This evening the Taoiseach announced on social media that he had been informed by the Health Service Executive that one million first doses of the vaccine had been administered.

In a tweet he said: "Just been informed by @HSELive that we’ve reached 1 Million first doses of the #CovidVaccine Great work by all the vaccination teams and GPs across the country."

As of April 23rd 2021, 1,359,921 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland including 966,611 first doses and 393,310-second doses.

429 new cases of Covid-19 and one additional death were reported this evening.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland to 4,873.

A total of 246,633 cases have been confirmed.

More than 22,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.

413 deaths have been reported in Cork among people with Covid-19.