Six people rescued from Cork cave by Coastguard

Six people were rescued from a cave at Rocky Bay along the Cork coast, on Sunday evening after getting trapped by the tide.

The Irish Coastguard was alerted to the six stranded individuals at the popular sandy beach close to Minane Bridge and Nohoval around 4pm and dispatched the Oysterhaven and Crosshaven units to assist along with the R117 helicopter.

The operation was coordinated by the Valentia Coastguard coordination team.

The six trapped people were winched from the cave, to the top of the cliff.

The Irish Coastguard said no medical assistance was required and all Coastguard units were returned to base by 5.40pm.

The Irish Coastguard once again reiterated their message around water safety and asked members of the public to exercise caution when near water.

The emergency services also reminded people to always call the Coastguard on 112 in the case of an emergency or if they see a swimmer or someone in the water in difficulty.