Sun, 25 Apr, 2021

Watch: Fire crews battling forest fire in West Cork, motorists urged to avoid area

Still from a video showing the damage a forest fire in West Cork caused. Picture: Bantry Fire Brigade

Fire crews in West Cork are battling a significant forest fire at Shiplake, Dunmanway.

Crews from Dunmanway, Clonakilty and Bantry are in attendance and are being assisted by the Irish Air Corps.

In a post on social media, Bantry Fire Service said that there is smoke on the roads and it urged people to avoid the area.

Fire crews in the city and county have attended at a number of forest fires over the weekend.

Elsewhere, crews are also battling significant forest fires at Killarney National Park as well as on the Mourne Mountains.

The fires occurred during an orange ‘high risk’ forest fire warning issued by the Government which will remain in place until Monday.

Cork City and County Fire Service tackle several gorse fires over weekend

