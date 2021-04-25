Covid-19 latest: 429 new cases and 1 additional death reported

429 new cases of Covid-19 and one additional death have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland to 4,873.

A total of 246,633 cases have been confirmed.

Of the cases notified today 78% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29 years old.

More than 22,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.

413 deaths have been reported in Cork among people with Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 174 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU.

Last night, three patients with Covid-19 were being treated at hospitals in Cork- two at the Mercy University Hospital and one at Cork University Hospital.

There were no patients with confirmed Covid-19 being treated at the critical care units at either Cork University Hospital or the Mercy University Hospital.

As of April 23, 1,359,921 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

966,611 people have received their first dose and 393,310 people have received their second dose.