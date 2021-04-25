Cork City Fire Service tackle several gorse fires in the city

Cork City Fire Service were dealing with several gorse fires on Saturday.

The Ballyvolane crew were called to several incidents over the course of the day.

Gorse fires in Cork City on Saturday April 24. Pic: Cork City Fire Service.

The fires occurred as a blaze continues to burn at Killarney National Park as well as on the Mourne Mountains.

The fires occurred during a orange ‘high risk’ forest fire warning issued by the Government until Monday.

People are being asked to avoid all outdoor fires and open ignition sources and landowners are urged to obey restrictions in relation to land burning.

Cork city fire service reminded members of the public to call 99/112 in an emergency.