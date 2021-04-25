Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 15:12

New figures show number of contacts people with Covid-19 in Cork have

The CSO has published figures which show how many contacts people who test positive for the virus have. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Corcoran

New figures reveal the average number of contacts for people with Covid-19 in Cork.

The CSO has published figures which show how many contacts people who test positive for the virus have.

In its latest release, it said the average number of contacts per positive case per week was 3.6 in the week ending April 16.

This figure has been consistent since the week ending February 19, it said.

Sligo was the county with the highest average number of contacts per positive case at 6.5 for the same week while Clare reported the lowest average number of contacts per positive case at 2.4.

The average number of contacts per positive case in Cork for the same week was 3.6 down from 4.2 the previous week. 

Nationally the average number of contacts per positive case was highest among those aged 15- 24 the same week, while it was lowest in those aged 0 to 14.

It comes as the latest figures show that more than 22,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.

413 deaths have been reported among people with Covid-19.

Paused health services resume as tens of thousands await appointments at Cork hospitals

