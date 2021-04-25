Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 15:14

Demand for Fota Wildlife Park high as many dates sell out ahead of reopening

The 100-acre outdoor attraction posted on their Facebook page, warning people spots were scarce over the coming days for the wildlife Park, with Monday, Saturday May 1 and Sunday May 2 sold out already.

Roisin Burke

Fota Wildlife Park has sold out across a number of days next week ahead of its reopening on Monday.

The park explained that while there is huge demand, numbers are limited to facilitate social distancing and to keep everyone safe.
“We know there are so many of you who want to visit the park especially after our temporary closure, but to ensure that social distancing measures can be maintained our daily visitor numbers are limited.” 

 The Wildlife Park is allowing 500 people in at a time across time slots each day and these slots can be booked up to seven days in advance.

“Our admin staff are working hard to answer all your calls and emails but please note it is extremely busy at the moment. We thank you for your patience.” 

The Wildlife Park is allowing 500 people in at a time across three time slots each day and these slots can be booked up to seven days in advance.
 More information about booking can be found on their website www.fotawildlife.ie

