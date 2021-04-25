Cork runner Aoife Cooke off to Toyko Olympics

Ballincollig native Aoife Cooke is on her way to the Tokyo Olympics after running the Cheshire Elite Marathon in the UK in 2 hours, 28 minutes and 36 seconds.

The Toyko Olympics is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

In 2019, Aoife, 34, who runs with Youghal A.C. was the first Irish female winner during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon.

The Cork runner has been praised and congratulated across social media platforms after her stellar performance on Sunday morning.

Posting on Twitter following the race, Aoife thanked everyone for their messages of support with a picture of her enjoying a refreshing pint.

“Thanks everyone for all the kind messages. I think it’s going to take me 2 hours 28minutes and 36 seconds to go through all of them! But for now it’s ‘recovery’ time.”