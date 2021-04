Coastal day-trippers could have a long drive home as the main routes from popular beauty spots are reported to be very busy.

In the West, the R600, Ballinspittle road is being described as ‘heavy’ while there are long delays on the N71 from Bandon to Innishannon.

AHOY: A sailor onboard the yacht Figo after dropping anchor in Courtmacsherry Bay, West Cork waves to a fisherman in the Sara Jane. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Traffic in East Cork is also meant to be excessive with traffic on the N25 slow towards Midleton from Castlemartyr.