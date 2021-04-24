Hospitality sector mounts pressure on Government for clarity and guidance around summer plans

Clarification on what the summer will look like for the hospitality sector is being called for by Chair of the Cork branch the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Fergal Harte.
Hotel and guesthouse owners in Cork and across the country are also seeking a commitment to specific measures and supports including inter-county travel that will enable businesses to plan effectively for a safe and sustainable reopening.
Mr Harte, who runs The Kingsley Hotel in Cork city said: “With June just over a month away, hotel bookings nationally are at a historic low, currently averaging only 22% for the key months of July and August. It is critical that the Government gives clarity to consumers and businesses as a matter of urgency.”
The Hotelier said a detailed roadmap was needed for the reopening of the sector.
“
Mr Harte said booking levels have never been this low so close to the key summer months and said these reservations are a lifebuoy for many businesses for the remainder of the year.
“Unless this is turned around quickly, there will be serious implications for the recovery of our sector here in Cork and elsewhere that could take years to remedy.”
- Inter County Travel to be Permitted
- Hotels to be open to all patrons whether residents or not
- Capacity to be linked to function room size for events
- Outdoor capacity to be linked to space available
- Plans to be put in place for easing of restrictions for family gatherings such as weddings and christenings
- EU Digital Green Certificate to be adopted and plans to be put in place for other vaccinated international travellers
Mr Harte said.