Cork's coffee characters: Decade of coffees and treats in Regional Park 

A COFFEE stop that has stood the test of time is Cafe Chico in Ballincollig’s Regional Park.
Run by Margaret Long, the trailer has been a part of the park for the past decade, celebrating its ten-year anniversary this month.
Speaking to The Echo, Margaret explained how it all came about.
“I took early retirement from the bank and my husband sent me to Ballymaloe, where I did a lot of courses. I have a son in London and a daughter in Boston and visiting them, I noticed that there were coffee vans in parks all over London and Boston.” Margaret said she was visiting her son in London when they enquired with a van company and ended up extending their stay and ordering a van.
Cafe Chico is named after Margaret’s dog Chico, who sadly passed away last year.
At the start, Margaret said it was a hard slog.
Cafe Chico sells Cork Coffee Roasters coffee and Margaret’s home-baked treats.
which go down well with regulars and visitors.
Margaret said the last year has been very challenging keeping up with the demand.
Margaret gets all sorts coming for a coffee and a cake.
“I know the locals, know the regulars, we get a lot of dog walkers, retired people, special needs groups with carers, mums and kids. Over the last year, we have been getting a lot of teenagers and people in their 20s and 30s."
Margaret, who is turning 60 in November, has no plans to stop selling coffees and cake any time soon. “Sometimes I think it’s a pity I don’t have family to help me but I have amazing staff, very long term.”