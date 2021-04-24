Taoiseach hails 'biggest day yet' in vaccine rollout

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hailed Ireland’s vaccination process and highlighted the ‘biggest day yet.’

Tweeting on Saturday, Mr Martin said Friday saw huge progress made in the Covid vaccine roll out.

The Taoiseach said over 40,000 doses were given out and 25% of eligible adults now had their first dose, with 10% fully vaccinated.

Posting on the social media network, Mr Martin said: “Biggest day yet in the #CovidVaccine rollout yesterday with 41,500 doses given out 25% of eligible adults now have their first dose - 948,000. And 10% are now fully vaccinated with two doses - 381,000.

"The vaccines, vaccinators, and volunteers are making a real difference.”