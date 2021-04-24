Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 16:22

Covid-19 latest: 461 new cases and five deaths reported

There has been a total of 4,872 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 264,204 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Roisin Burke

Another 461 new Covid cases and five additional Covid related deaths have been confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the cases notified today -

- 235 are men / 224 are women 

- 75% are under 45 years of age 

- The median age is 28 years old 

As of 8am today, 162 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. There have been nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 22 2021, 1,317,165 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 934,980 people have received their first dose and 382,185 people have received their second dose. 

Decrease in Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork

