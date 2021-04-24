'A vital resource': Life-saving defibrillator installed at popular Cork beach 

A defibrillator has been installed at Fountainstown beach by the Fountainstown Community Association.

The life-saving device, which is used to restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electrical pulse to the heart, was funded by Cork County Council, through the Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

Fountainstown Community Association PRO John-Ross Hunt (left) and Chairman Noel O'Regan pictured installing the defibrillator at Fountainstown beach on Friday. Picture:

The association posted about the recent development on their Facebook page and thanked Fianna Fáil Councillor Audrey Buckley for advising the committee and Chris Cronin for making the bracket for the cabinet.

“While we hope it will never be needed, this a vital resource for the community and our visitors and we are very happy to have it in place coming into the busy months ahead.

“The unit is stored in a cabinet near the bus stop and, as always, if you notice anti-social behaviour in that area we would appreciate it if you can report it to the Gardaí.”

The community association also said that the defibrillators are designed for use by the general public and give audible directions when being used. However they hope to run some training in the community once restrictions are lifted.