Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 15:52

Man confesses to stealing more than €27k from Cork animal charity 

No details were given in court as to the background of the alleged thefts or the defendant’s connection with Cat Haven.

Liam Heylin

A 31-year-old man has confessed to sample charges related to stealing €27,500 from the Cork-based animal welfare charity Cat Haven.

Owen Collins of Mountain Barracks, Mitchelstown, County Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty.

Compensation

Defence barrister Hannah Cahill said the accused had gathered €10,000 in compensation for the charity and was anxious to raise more in advance of sentencing.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin put sentencing back until September 10 with Owen Collins remanded on continuing bail.

There were 39 charges on the indictment and most of the charges refer to different dates in 2019 and each charge refers to a sum of money ranging from €10 to €7,500, stolen from Cat Haven, Hillcrest, Camden Road, Crosshaven, County Cork.

The judge was told that the prosecution accepted the plea of guilty to several sample charges on the basis that the full facts of the case related to all of the charges would be outlined at the sentencing hearing in September.

cork court
