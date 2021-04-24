Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 13:03

Corkman Jamie Wall shines on Late Late 

Corkman Jamie Wall shines on Late Late 

Jamie, who was a promising dual GAA star for Cork in 2014, spoke on the show with Ryan Tubridy about becoming paralysed from his midriff down.

Roisin Burke

The always-impressive Jamie Wall wowed Late Late Show viewers during his appearance last night. 

Jamie, who was a promising dual GAA star for Cork in 2014, spoke with Ryan Tubridy about becoming paralysed from his midriff down.

The young man, who had played in the Munster intermediate hurling final three days earlier, was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin after losing feeling in his legs and underwent emergency spinal surgery.

"The whole experience was in and out of lucidity,” he told Ryan,

"One really lucid memory I have is, I met one of the surgeons, a guy from Letterkenny called Ciarán Sweeney, and I distinctly remember him saying 'we're going to walk and talk because time is of the essence'.

"Just as we go into the operating theatre, I asked 'Are you going to make me better?' He turned to me and said 'we're going to do our best'.

"As the mask is going over you, you're like 'Oh crap. That's never good'."

Jamie, who is now a law and accounting student at the University of Limerick, has since developed a strong reputation as a GAA coach. 

Twitter was overwhelmed with positive posts about the determined Cork man, who struck a chord with viewers. 

More in this section

Fota Wildlife Park booking portal crashes due to high demand ahead of reopening Fota Wildlife Park booking portal crashes due to high demand ahead of reopening
Quick thinking kite surfer plucks distressed swimmer from sea in West Cork Quick thinking kite surfer plucks distressed swimmer from sea in West Cork
North South Ministerial Council meeting Micheál Martin: Meeting of ‘hearts and minds’ needed before border poll can happen
#cork gaacork
'High risk' forest fire warning issued until Monday

'High risk' forest fire warning issued until Monday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY