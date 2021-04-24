Corkman Jamie Wall shines on Late Late 

The always-impressive Jamie Wall wowed Late Late Show viewers during his appearance last night.

Jamie, who was a promising dual GAA star for Cork in 2014, spoke with Ryan Tubridy about becoming paralysed from his midriff down.

The young man, who had played in the Munster intermediate hurling final three days earlier, was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin after losing feeling in his legs and underwent emergency spinal surgery.

"The whole experience was in and out of lucidity,” he told Ryan,

"One really lucid memory I have is, I met one of the surgeons, a guy from Letterkenny called Ciarán Sweeney, and I distinctly remember him saying 'we're going to walk and talk because time is of the essence'.

"Just as we go into the operating theatre, I asked 'Are you going to make me better?' He turned to me and said 'we're going to do our best'.

"As the mask is going over you, you're like 'Oh crap. That's never good'."

Jamie, who is now a law and accounting student at the University of Limerick, has since developed a strong reputation as a GAA coach.

Twitter was overwhelmed with positive posts about the determined Cork man, who struck a chord with viewers.

The term a breath of fresh air hasn't been used much the last 13 months @Jamwall7 certainly fits that bill .

Ambitous

Articulate

Focused

Positive

Jamie tweeted he was nervous he certainly didn't come across that way,his enthusiasm is infectious .#LateLateShow #JamieWall pic.twitter.com/WTlab8NwUt — Joe Seward (@JoeSeward1) April 23, 2021

Always struck by the level of honesty, awareness & intelligence bestowed by Jamie Wall, whether it’s a documentary by @miclimerick students or on the #LateLateShow. He’s already achieved big things & I expect bigger feats will follow! Every good wish to @Jamwall7. — Páraic McMahon (@thepmanofficial) April 23, 2021

Great interview by jamie wall cork senior hurling manger in 5 years time 👍🤙#latelateshow — denis mccarthy (@dennymac66) April 23, 2021

Jamie Wall is one of the most interesting, insightful and intelligent people in this country. The GAA and the entire of Ireland are blessed to him have him #LateLateShow — David Connors (@peterswellman) April 23, 2021

Jamie wall is the definition of a role model. Making the absolute best of a bad situation, going right to the top in sports in Ireland 👏🏼👏🏼#LateLate — Paudie Mulcaire (@mulcaire_paudie) April 23, 2021

Well done Jamie Wall on late late , a inspiration to all pic.twitter.com/wUHKraLxNY — Michael Moynihan TD (@mmoynihantd) April 23, 2021

What a Great interview with Jamie Wall on the Late Late. That young man has a Super attitude. Fair play to him and best of luck with the rehabilitation. Others could learn a thing or two from people like Jamie. His never say die attitude will help him so much. A True warrior 💪 pic.twitter.com/v0y8ZywSj0 — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) April 23, 2021