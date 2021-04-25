Man accused of setting fire in wastepaper basket that led to €173k of damage at Cork city centre premises

A trial date of June 1 has been set for the case of a €173,000 arson case relating to a premises on Cornmarket Street in Cork city.

51-year-old man Rodney Haynes is accused of causing criminal damage by arson.

An application was made for a senior counsel to represent Haynes who is represented by Emmet Boyle BL.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin asked for outline of the allegations in the case so that he could decide on the application for a senior counsel.

State solicitor, Frank Nyhan, said it was alleged that while the defendant was present in the building as a trespasser he set fire to a wastepaper basket which extended to the building causing €173,000 worth of damage.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said that Mr Boyle BL could represent the accused without a senior counsel.

The judge then adjourned the case for trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on June 1.

Detective Garda Myles Moran originally charged Haynes with burglary and arson. The charges state that at 35 Cornmarket Street, Cork, on March 6 2019 he entered that property as a trespasser to commit an offence.

The arson charge alleges that on the same date at the same place he caused criminal damage by fire, deliberately or that he was reckless as to whether criminal damage would be caused.

Rodney Haynes is of no fixed address.