Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 12:12

Fota Wildlife Park booking portal crashes due to high demand ahead of reopening

Fota Wildlife Park booking portal crashes due to high demand ahead of reopening

Fota Wildlife Park has apologised to the public on Saturday as their booking portal was challenged to cope with the demand for tickets. Sean McKeown, Director, Fota Wildlife Park. Pic/Video; Larry Cummins

Roisin Burke

Fota Wildlife Park has apologised to the public on Saturday as their booking portal was challenged to cope with the demand for tickets.

Posting on Facebook, the popular wildlife park said their online booking system was experiencing technical difficulties due to high levels of activity.

“Our online booking system is currently experiencing delays due to high levels of activity.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.” 

Cork’s 100-acre wildlife Park is reopening on Monday, April 26, with attendance capped at 500 people in three time slots, spread across the day.

Since announcing their reopening, the Park has been inundated with bookings.

Read More

Watch: Wild with excitement at reopening of Fota Wildlife Park 

More in this section

Quick thinking kite surfer plucks distressed swimmer from sea in West Cork Quick thinking kite surfer plucks distressed swimmer from sea in West Cork
North South Ministerial Council meeting Micheál Martin: Meeting of ‘hearts and minds’ needed before border poll can happen
Dead basking shark washes up in West Cork Dead basking shark washes up in West Cork
fota wildlifecorkcork business
'High risk' forest fire warning issued until Monday

'High risk' forest fire warning issued until Monday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY