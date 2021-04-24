Fota Wildlife Park booking portal crashes due to high demand ahead of reopening

Fota Wildlife Park has apologised to the public on Saturday as their booking portal was challenged to cope with the demand for tickets.

Posting on Facebook, the popular wildlife park said their online booking system was experiencing technical difficulties due to high levels of activity.

“Our online booking system is currently experiencing delays due to high levels of activity.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”

Cork’s 100-acre wildlife Park is reopening on Monday, April 26, with attendance capped at 500 people in three time slots, spread across the day.

Since announcing their reopening, the Park has been inundated with bookings.