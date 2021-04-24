Decrease in Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork

New data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows there has been a drop in the number of deaths among people with Covid-19 being reported in Cork.

More than 4,831 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

The latest CSO data shows that up to April 16, 413 Covid-19 related deaths had been reported in Cork.

More than 300 of these deaths were reported in the first three months of this year alone.

However, an analysis of the data shows there were no Covid-19 related deaths reported in Cork on the week ending April 16.

In fact, in the six weeks leading up to April 16, there were three weeks where no deaths were reported among people with Covid-19 in Cork.

For the other three weeks, less than five weekly deaths were reported.

Nationally, 15 deaths were recorded among confirmed Covid-19 cases for the week ending April 16.

Throughout the pandemic, most deaths have occurred in the older age groups.

In the week ending April 16, 87% of deaths were in people aged 65 years and over.

The median age of those who have died is 83.