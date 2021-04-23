Plans unveiled for redevelopment of disused nursing home in Cork suburb

DEVELOPMENT plans have been unveiled for the front section of Madonna House in Station Road, Ballincollig.

Cork City Council is spearheading the plans for the old nursing home which has been idle for many years.

The refurbishment phase of one building at the rear of Madonna House has already been completed.

The next phase will involve a Part 8 planning process for the demolition of the derelict nursing home and the construction of six two-storey terraced homes.

The proposals will be open for public consultation. Following engagement with the public, the final plans will go before members of the City Council.

Councillor Colm Kelleher welcomed the proposals for Madonna House.

“This nursing home has been in disrepair for some time. Cork County Council had plans, but they hit a brick wall a few years ago.

"The development has been handed over to Cork City Council. It is great to see some movement as it was becoming a bit of an eyesore.

"There will be demand for the homes. It will benefit the locality,” he said.

Mr Kelleher said no specific dates have been made available for the development process, but he welcomed the Part 8 planning application. “We get to engage with members of the public before we make a decision."

Councillor Derry Canty also welcomed the proposed development of Madonna House. “It is very positive news that the building will be renovated. It has been vacant for years.

"It was falling into decay. It is great news as houses are always badly needed in the locality.”