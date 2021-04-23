Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 18:00

162nd Recruit Platoon ready to start next chapter in their military careers

The 162nd Recruit Pl on Parade with General Officer Commanding 1 Brigade, Brigadier General Brian Cleary.

A socially distanced passing out parade of the 162nd Recruit Platoon took place on Thursday, April 22, in Collins Barracks Cork.

45 members of the 162nd Recruit Platoon who commenced their training on November 2, completed 27 weeks of robust training, which brought them from raw recruits to 3 star soldiers. They are now ready to take on the newest chapter in their military careers.

The event was presided over by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Brigade (Bde), Brigadier General Brian Cleary.

Sgt O'Neill pausing to observe the Passing out parade while carrying out his daily duties in Collins Barracks.
Brigadier General Cleary encouraged the newly qualified soldiers to be proud of their achievements over the last 27 weeks which will help them to overcome any challenges they may face in the future.

General Officer Commanding 1 Brigade, Brigadier General Brian Cleary, inspecting the Platoon with the Platoon Commander Lieutenant Dowling.
General Cleary welcomed the newest members of 1 Brigade to their units and said he was looking forward to watching their careers develop. 

He also acknowledged the support the 162nd Platoon members received from their family and friends during these very challenging times.

General Cleary highlighted to them the uniqueness of the bonds that they had forged during their training regime. 

He urged them to cherish and maintain those bonds as they move throughout their military careers and beyond. 

General Cleary said: 

“The friendships you have made here will be some of the strongest you will make throughout your life.” 

There was a nice family connection to the graduation ceremony. Ptd Sarah O’Neill the 19-year-old daughter of Sgt Robert O'Neill of the 1 Brigade Engineer Group, based in Collins Barracks Cork was amongst the successful graduates.

Robert O'Neill with his daughter and newest member of the 1 Brigade Engineers Group, Pte Sarah O'Neill, "holding firm" in Collins Barracks Cork, after the conclusion of the parade.
Pte Sarah O'Neill is not only following in her father's footsteps, by joining the Defence Forces, she is also one of three members of the Platoon to become the newest members of the 1 Brigade Engineering Group, the same unit as her father.

Pte O'Neill will enjoy the opportunity over the coming years to train and operate as a member of one of the Defence Forces Combat Support units, training in such areas as Engineers Specialist Search Teams, mobility and counter mobility taskings.

defence forces
