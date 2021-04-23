Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 17:48

Covid latest: One death and 434 cases confirmed

There has been a total of 4,867 Covid-19 related deaths and 245,743 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland. Picture Denis Minihane.

One death related to Covid-19 has been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, while an additional 434 cases were also confirmed.

There has been a total of 4,867 Covid-19 related deaths and 245,743 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 30 were in Cork. The five day moving average, to midnight April 22, is 18. 

Cork remains near the bottom of the table on 14-day incidence rate - it currently stands at 37.9 per 100,000 population compared to the average of 117.4 nationally.

The other notable case numbers today were in Dublin, where there were 217 cases. There were also 30 cases in Kildare, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 166 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Cork City Council take action on public drinking at amenity areas

#covid-19
